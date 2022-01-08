WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $176.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $177.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

