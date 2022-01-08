WNY Asset Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 218,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.13 and a 1 year high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.