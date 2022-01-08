WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

