Wolfe Research Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.68.

NYSE:TFII opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

