Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.
WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.