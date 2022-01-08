Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,681. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

