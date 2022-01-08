World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Shares of WRLD opened at $210.72 on Friday. World Acceptance has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,313. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $200,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

