Wownero (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $7,553.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $7,553.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062309 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

