Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

