Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX traded down $10.97 on Friday, reaching $193.07. 4,206,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,270. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.