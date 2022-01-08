Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.4 days.

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.