Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Post by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

