Xponance Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Post by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.