Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $9,083,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,517 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,722 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $78,229,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,555 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $481,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $73.37 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

