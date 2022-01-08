Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

EQT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.