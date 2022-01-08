Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Avient by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE AVNT opened at $56.04 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

