Xponance Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.