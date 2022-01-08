Xponance Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1,843.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 195,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.