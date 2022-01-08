Xponance Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

