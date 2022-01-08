Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $612.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

