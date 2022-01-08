Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YRI. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.73.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

