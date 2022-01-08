Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
