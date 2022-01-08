Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.79.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.