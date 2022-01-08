yAxis (YAXIS) Price Up 182.9% Over Last Week

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 74.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $870,096.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 182.9% higher against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.