Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.