Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Shares Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,571 shares during the quarter. Yellowstone Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 17.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 109,688 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,486,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YSAC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

