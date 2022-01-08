Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 614,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.4 days.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.