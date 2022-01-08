Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 614,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.4 days.
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.