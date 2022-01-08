Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $254.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.40 million and the highest is $269.15 million. Abiomed reported sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

ABMD stock traded down $17.16 on Monday, reaching $319.28. The company had a trading volume of 434,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,067. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day moving average is $337.56. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.