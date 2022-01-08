Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

