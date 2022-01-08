Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.18 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. 7,413,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,766. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

