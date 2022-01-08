Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 122.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 93,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 151,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $290.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

