Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE BC opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

