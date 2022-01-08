Zacks: Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $3.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.