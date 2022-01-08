Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $706.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $704.20 million and the highest is $709.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

