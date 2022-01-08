Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 585.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

MARA stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

