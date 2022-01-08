Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $53.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the highest is $54.35 million. TrueCar reported sales of $63.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.