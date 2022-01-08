Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report $10.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $8.88 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genasys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

