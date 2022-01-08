Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Inogen stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $737.85 million, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

