Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $15,467,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,967. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

