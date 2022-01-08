Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 3,209,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,742. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.