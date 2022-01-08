Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.84. 552,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

