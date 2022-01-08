Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.84. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

