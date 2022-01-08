Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Billion

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post sales of $21.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $21.64 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.24 billion to $80.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.71 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

TMUS stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.74. 11,763,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,698,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.