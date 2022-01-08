Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.71. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $11.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. 1,106,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

