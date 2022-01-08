Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $350.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.30 million to $376.52 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $108.09 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

