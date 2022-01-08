Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.90 Million

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $556.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.50 million and the highest is $641.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 404.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

