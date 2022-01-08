Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $6.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the highest is $7.44. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $28.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

NYSE:URI traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.98. The stock had a trading volume of 796,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.06. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.