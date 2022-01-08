Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Ascend Wellness
