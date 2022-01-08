Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

