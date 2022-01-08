Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

