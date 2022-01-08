Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Sell

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

