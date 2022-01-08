Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

